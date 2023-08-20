Police arrest 416 individuals, seize drugs worth over RM2m in drug ops

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan polis seized an assortment of drugs worth over RM2 million and confiscated RM379,817 worth of property during Ops Tapis Khas from Aug 6 to 19.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said that 416 individuals, aged 16 to 65, were arrested for various offences under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and the Poisons Act 1952.

The biggest drug seizure of the operation involved 160,000 Yaba pills worth RM1.7 million that was seized after police arrested a Thai man, 41, in front of a house at Lorong Masjid, here on Aug 18, he added.

“We also seized a Honda Scoopy motorcycle and a Nissan Teana with Thai registration plates worth RM27,500,” he said at a media conference at the Kelantan police contingent headquarters here today.

Other major drug busts included the seizure of 15.52 kilogrammes (kg) of cannabis worth RM48,112 and the arrests of two Thai men, 39 and 52, in Jeram Perdah, Pasir Mas on Aug 14 and a raid on a house in Kampung Batu Sebutir, Pasir Puteh on the same day that led to the arrest of four men, 30 to 37, and the seizure of 140 litres of ketum water, 85 kg of ketum leaves and 36 litres of cough mixture worth RM3,630, he added. - Bernama