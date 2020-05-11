Police arrest Batu Caves man on suspicion of cannabis cultivation

KUALA LUMPUR: The police arrested a jobless 31-year-old man on suspicion of cannabis (ganja) cultivation and possession at a house in Taman Sri Gombak, Batu Caves, at around 10.30pm yesterday.

“During a search in a room in the house, police found dried leaves believed to be cannabis in transparent packaging and a modified bottle for smoking drugs.

“Police also confiscated a suspected cannabis plant that was about 50cm tall in a plastic container from the front of the suspect’s house,” said Gombak district police chief, Asst Comm (ACP) Arifai Tarawe, in a statement today.

Investigations show that the man grew the plant two months ago from a stash of cannabis.

The suspect who tested positive for cannabis but negative for a criminal record, is being kept in remand for five days for investigation under Section 6B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama