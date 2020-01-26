Police arrest Chinese couple who broke quarantine

PETALING JAYA: Police arrested a Chinese couple and their toddler at the Senai International Airport last night after they had walked out of the Sultan Aminah Hospital in Johor Baru.

The couple had refused to heed doctor’s advice to quarantine their two-year-old child, who was suspected of having been infected by the coronavirus.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohamad Kamarudin Md Din said the couple and their toddler were detained at 9.20pm.

He added they were sent to the hospital to be quarantined.

A doctor at the Sultan Aminah Hospital made a police report after they refused to obey an order to for their child to be quarantined.

The doctor in his report said the couple had insisted that their child only be prescribed with fever and cough medication.

It is claimed that the couple didn’t want their child to be quarantined as they did not want to miss their flight back to China.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) last night confirmed that a fourth case of the 2019 novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has been detected in the country.