Police arrest couple, seize drugs worth more than RM110,00

IPOH: Perak police arrested a husband and wife, who are believed to be drug dealers, and seized 6.75 kg of drugs worth RM110,029 in an operation at Kampung Muhibbah, Buntong here, last Thursday.

Perak deputy police chief Datuk Goh Boon Keng said the couple, in their 30s and 40s, were stopped by personnel from the Narcotics Criminal Investigations Department (NCID) at Desa Rishah here, but inspections on them did not find anything amiss.

“They were then brought to their home at Kampung Muhibbah on the same day for further investigations.

“Nothing inappropriate was found during house-check but upon inspection on their vehicle, the police had found 6,202 grams of heroin and 549 grams of methamphetamine,” he told a press conference here, today.

He said police had seized the BMW car, jewelleries and RM2,100 in cash, totalling RM25,050.

Goh said the suspects were believed to be supplying drugs to users around the city, and the seized heroin could be used by 8,200 people and the methamphetamine could be used by 5,500 people.

He added that the man, who works as a lorry driver, has a number of criminal records including stealing a car and firearm possession, while his wife, a shopkeeper, has no previous record.

“The man was remanded until Wednesday while his wife’s four-day remand will end today, according to Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.”

Meanwhile, Goh added that between January and June 12, the Perak NCID has arrested 3,990 people for drug-related offences and seized drugs worth RM13.7 million. - Bernama