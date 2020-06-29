Police arrest eighth suspect in murder of ‘Datuk Seri’ businessman (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: A man, who was sought by police to assist in investigations into a kidnapping case involving a businessman, was arrested just hours after his photo was released to the public on Sunday.

Selangor police CID chief SAC Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said the 26-year-old man was held at Bukit Sentosa, Kuala Kubu Baru at 7.30pm.

He said the man, who is the eighth person to be held over the case, was remanded for seven days starting today.

Fadzil said police are now on the lookout for another individual, Vikneswarar Nagentiran@Thamby@Vinod aged 28, to assist in the investigation and anyone with information on him are urged to contact investigations officer ASP Farouq Fakhzan Mohd Nordin at 017-2251403.

On June 10, businessman and real estate developer Datuk Seri Arumugam Renganathan was kidnapped while jogging at a playground on Jalan Persiaran Perdana, Bandar Sri Damansara by three men impersonating as police.

He was held captive at several locations, including a house in Taman Kosaso, Rawang, and his kidnappers demanded a RM154 million ransom from his family, which has not been paid.

On Friday police arrested several men who led them to Arumugam’s body at a swamp in Bestari Jaya, Rawang. He had died about four days after the kidnapping.

A politician with the Datuk title, who was a candidate in a Selangor state seat in past general elections, is said to be the main suspect among the eight men aged between 20 and 56 held by police since Saturday.

A multi-million ringgit land deal that had gone awry between Renganathan and the suspect is believed to have led to the kidnapping.

Police urged those who have information on Vikneswarar Nagentiran@Thamby@Vinod (MyKad : 920716-14-6331) whose last known address is at New Green Park, Rawang to contact the investigations officer of case ASP Farouq Fakhzan Mohd Nordin at 017-2251403.