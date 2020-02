SERDANG: The ex-husband of a woman, who was found murdered at a carpark in Pusat Bandar Puchong Jaya on Wednesday, was arrested early today.

Serdang police chief ACP Ismadi Borhan said the 47-year-old man was held at Genting Highlands at 2am today.

He said police have also traced the identity of the victim, who turned out to be a China national with Malaysian permanent resident status.

Ismadi said the victim’s daughter and her younger sister had identified her body at the Serdang Hospital.

He said an autopsy report revealed the victim had died of multiple stab wounds to her head, neck and body allegedly with a knife.

Ismadi said police have ruled out robbery as a motive as the victim’s belongings, including her car keys, were found on her body.

At 10.20am on Wednesday, the blood-soaked body of the victim was found by police on patrol at the carpark on Jalan Merbah. A vehicle belonging to victim was also found at the scene. The woman, who is in her 50’s, lived in Puchong Jaya.

Ismadi said investigations are ongoing and urged those with relevant information on the case to call Serdang police at 03-8074 2222 or go to the nearest police station.