Police arrest fake firearms dealer, seize more than 200 guns

PETALING JAYA: Police have arrested one of the biggest dealers of fake firearms who has been operating his illegal business through social media since 2016.

They stormed a house at Felcra Lubok Sireh, Padang Besar, on July 3 and seized RM70,000 worth of 213 fake pistols, 18 imitation shotguns, ammunition and handcuffs.

The fake weapons are believed to have been smuggled into the country.

“The house was believed to have been a store for the imitation firearms,“ Padang Besar District Police Chief Supt Muhamad Halim Yatim said in a press conference, here today.

Muhamad Halim said during the raid at 8.15pm on Wednesday, the man’s wife and daughter were also in the house.

He added that initial investigations by the police found that the 29-year-old man was a runner who smuggled in the imitation firearms. He then sold them online at between RM100 and RM2,000 per unit. They were delivered to customers via courier services.

Muhamad Halim said the man was arrested and issued a compound by the Customs Department in 2016 for bringing in prohibited goods. He is believed to have conducted the illegal activities since early 2016.

“Police is now tracking down the mastermind and other individuals who are believed to have been involved in the trading of the firearms which could be used for criminal purposes,“ he added.