Police arrest father of kids seen sticking heads out of moving car

IPOH: Police have detained the father of the three children sticking their heads out of a window of a moving car in Jalan Tambun here as seen in a video clip that went viral on social media yesterday.

Perak Police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the 37-year-old man was arrested in Sunway City here at 9.30 pm yesterday.

“The man’s action clearly showed him to be irresponsible for allowing his children to stick their heads out of the car.

“We will call up all three children aged 4, 7 and 8 to assist in investigations and once the investigation paper is completed, we will refer to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for proposed charges,” he said.

He said this at a media conference after the state-level 215th Police Day celebrations at the compound of the General Operations Force, North Brigade in Ulu Kinta here today, which was also attended by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

He said their investigation found that the man, who has been detained for two days until tomorrow, has 32 traffic offences.

Yesterday, Mior Faridalathrash said they detected the one-minute and two-second video on Facebook featuring three children sticking their heads out of a window of a moving car.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 336 of the Penal Code for committing an act that could endanger the personal safety or that of others; and Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 for mistreatment, neglect, abandonment, or exposing the child to circumstances that may cause physical injury. - Bernama