Police arrest five men, seize drugs worth over RM3m in Pontian, Tangkak

PONTIAN: Johor police arrested five men and seized various types of drugs, worth RM3.43 million, in two separate raids around Pontian and Tangkak on Thursday (May 4).

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat (pix) said all the men, including a foreigner, aged 23 to 53, were nabbed between 8.45 pm and 10 pm.

He said his team also seized 64.89 kilogrammes of syabu, worth over RM2.14 million, and 58,626 ecstasy pills, worth RM1.29 million, which can be used by about 382,896 addicts.

“The drug smuggling syndicate’s modus operandi is to use homestays as transit points for their drug smuggling activities to neighbouring countries via the sea route.

“Apart from this, the drug smuggling activities are believed to have been active since January,“ he told reporters at the Pontian district police headquarters here today.

Kamarul Zaman said police also seized four cars, a motorcycle, two fibre boats and engines, as well as RM1,700 and $S21 in cash.

“All men involved have been remanded for seven days beginning Friday, and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,“ he added.

He added that from Jan 1 till Thursday, the Johor Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department has arrested 5,886 individuals for various drug-related offences and seized one tonne of drugs, worth RM14.19 million, and confiscated property worth RM5.1 million. - Bernama