KOTA KINABALU, Jan 28: Police arrested a 20-year-old non-citizen believed to have been actively involved in pushing drugs on addicts in Pulau Gaya here, last Tuesday.

Kota Kinabalu Police chief ACP Habibi Manjanji said seven packets of syabu weighing 56.48gm worth RM5,648 hidden in a black plastic bag were seized from the man during the arrest.

Also seized were a Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro mobile phone and cash of RM1,174.

“The man, however, was tested negative for drugs and initial investigation found that he has no previous criminal records, but had been ‘working with’ a drug syndicate and getting paid around RM25 to RM30 per day,” he said in a statement here today.

Habibi said the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries a mandatory death penalty upon conviction.- Bernama