SHAH ALAM: Police have detained four individuals and are looking for a 25-year-old man over the brutal murder of a factory operator here.

The detainees are three men and a woman.

Thiyahu Marimuthoo, a PKR Youth member who contested a committee member post during last year’s party election, was stabbed at an apartment at Section 7 here yesterday.

Selangor CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat said police picked up the four suspects around Klang and Shah Alam and are looking for Ozziram M. Devan (Pix).

“He also goes by the name Ozi, whose last known address is Taman Karupiah, Padang Jawa, Klang, is being sought by the police.

“Anyone with information on the man should contact Asst Supt K. Vignesh Kumar at 03-5520 2222 immediately,“ he said.

The 30-year-old man was slashed to death by a group of assailants in what is believed to be a revenge attack at an apartment.

The victim suffered serious injuries to his face, head, hand and leg, and was rushed to the Shah Alam Hospital by members of the public.

It is believed that he was stabbed by three suspects who drove a silver car. The motive for the attack is currently being investigated.