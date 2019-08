KOTA BARU: The police have arrested four suspects to assist with investigations into a fire incident which destroyed seven houses at Jalan Dusun Muda here, on Aug 5.

Kelantan deputy police chief SAC Abdullah Mohammad Piah said the police arrested the four aged 15 to 45 receiving information from the Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department.

He said the department believed there were elements of arson involved in the incident and handed the case over to the police to investigate.

“Acting on the information, the police arrested four male individuals early the next morning at several locations here.

“The four, including a 15-year-old who is not schooling, have been detained to assist in the investigation. We are also gathering information from other residents in the area,“ he told reporters after a handing over of duties ceremony at the Kelantan police headquarters here today. — Bernama