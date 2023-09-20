Police arrest four suspects in connection with man shot dead in Machang

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan police have arrested four men to assist in the investigation into the case of a 38-year-old workshop owner who was fatally shot in his vehicle at Jalan Hutan Kuin in Machang, last Sunday (17 Sept).

Kelantan Police Chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the four men, aged between 25 and 36, were arrested at various locations in the state.

The police also seized two pistols, he told a press conference at the Kelantan Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK), here today.

He said all the suspects were on remand until Sept 28 for investigation under the Arms Act 1960 and Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Muhamad Zaki said the police had also recorded statements from 25 individuals, including acquaintances and family members, as well as witnesses, to facilitate the investigation.

“Based on the autopsy, the victim was shot at close range seven times which hit him on the chest and head.

“Investigations also found that the victim, on the police wanted list, was involved with a group that carried out illegal activities and had 21 criminal records including for drugs, firearms and criminal intimidation,” he added.-Bernama