Police arrest four suspects in Kota Samarahan bully case

KUCHING: Sarawak police arrested four suspects in a bullying case involving Form 1 students in Kota Samarahan, following a 47-second video that went viral on social media on Monday.

Kota Samarahan district police chief DSP Brodie Brangka said as soon as police received a report on the same day, further investigations were carried out.

“Preliminary investigations found that the incident happened at the Taman Desa Permai shop block where a Form 1 male student was beaten up by four male students from the same school.

“All the suspects have been identified and brought to the Kota Samarahan district police headquarters for investigation and further action,” he said in a statement here today

He said the case is now being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt. - Bernama