Police arrest husband, wife for pushing drugs

LUMUT: The police have arrested a married couple pushing drugs in the Manjung district at a house here.

They seized pieces of compressed dried leaves suspected to be ganja during the raid on the house at about 6.30pm last Monday, Manjung District Police chief ACP Nor Omar Sappi said today.

He said an investigation revealed that the couple, both 27, had been pushing drugs for about two months. They have a five-year-old daughter.

“The investigation also found that the duo has been consuming ganja for over a year and pushing the drug in Lumut and Sitiawan,” he said when contacted.

Nor Omar said the couple, whose urine sample tested positive, had been placed under remand for seven days from Monday for investigation under Section 39A(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

He also said that the police had arrested 51 people for drug abuse during an operation in the Manjung district from last Sunday to yesterday.

They also seized 18.72g of heroin, 18.01g of syabu, 114.61g of ganja, 8.27g of ketamine and eight Erimin 5 pills during the operation, he said. — Bernama