ARAU: Police arrested a local labourer from Sungai Petani, Kedah, at the Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) station here on Tuesday night, after he was believed to have arrived in a train carrying a backpack containing 3kg of drugs worth some RM66,000.

Arau District Police chief Supt Nanda Maarof said at a team of officers conducting interstate travel checks at about 7.15pm noticed the 26-year-old man who was acting in a suspicious manner, and further inspections revealed he did not possess interstate travel documents.

“A packet of syabu was packed in tea packaging, while five packets of heroin were wrapped up in newspapers,” he told reporters at a media conference at the Arau District Police Headquarters, yesterday.

Nanda said following the first arrest, the police conducted a raid at Taman Ria, Sungai Petani, Kedah, and detained a 29-year-old local man believed to be the first suspect’s accomplice.

Both suspects, whose urine tests came back positive, have past criminal records, and they have been placed under remand for seven days from yesterday for further investigations. — Bernama