Police arrest local airline co-founder

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have arrested the co-founder of a local airline, who bears the title of ‘Datuk’ along with his wife and son yesterday.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crimes Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the three have been detained to faciliate investigations under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLA).

“The Datuk, 57, who is also a shareholder of the airline, along with his wife, 55, and son, 26, were arrested at their residence in Shah Alam at 5.30 pm,” he told Bernama last night.

Ramli added that the police will submit remand applications for the three today. - Bernama