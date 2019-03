SHAH ALAM: Policemen patrolling in an MPV, chased a car 5 km, avoided getting rammed and fired seven shots early today, before catching a 32-year-old man with past criminal records who had various drugs on his person.

The incident began at about 6am when policemen in the MPV spotted something amiss with a Proton Satria car along Jalan Meru heading towards Setia Alam, and ordered the driver to stop for an inspection, according to North Klang District Police deputy chief Supt Mohd Khairi Shafie.

He said the driver sped off instead and the policemen gave chase for 5 km, while calling for assistance from other patrolling MPVs.

“Three MPVs blocked the path of the car at the Kapar Toll Plaza of the Grand Sepadu Highway heading towards Port Klang but the driver rammed his car against the front of one of the MPVs, causing some damage.

“The man reversed the vehicle and almost knocked a policeman who opened fire in self-defence and to stop him from speeding off again,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Khairi said the car got caught on a guard rail at the road divider and the man gave up his attempt to flee.

The seven shots fired by the police had hit the car, and neither the man nor the policemen were injured, he said.

The police found various drugs in the trouser pockets of the man, he said, adding that they were 30.38g of syabu, 10.25g of ganja and 20 erimin 5 pills.

Mohd Khairi also said that a urine test conducted on the man showed up positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

He also had four past criminal records related to drugs, one robbery and one snatch-theft, he added.

He said the man was being held on remand until Friday, and he was also under investigation for an attempt to murder. — Bernama