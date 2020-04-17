Police arrest man for insulting police, Johor royalty

JOHOR BARU: Police have detained an unemployed man who allegedly posted offensive and insulting remarks against the police and Johor royalty on social media.

Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Ahsmon Bajah said the 38-year-old man was arrested at a house in Kampung Lepau, Pengerang, at about 12.30am today, after he was alleged to have posted several insulting statements against the police on Facebook.

“Police seized a mobile phone from the suspect, and upon checking his Facebook account, we found that he had also uploaded offensive remarks insulting the Sultan of Johor and the Tunku Mahkota of Johor,” he said in a statement here.

Ahsmon said the suspect tested positive for methamphetamine but did not possess any criminal record, and has been remanded for four days to assist with investigations. - Bernama