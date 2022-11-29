Police arrest man for stealing equipment from restaurant owned by actor

IPOH: The police have arrested a man suspected of stealing metal equipment from a restaurant owned by an actor in Bandar Meru Raya here yesterday.

Ipoh District Police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said the 25-year-old suspect was arrested at a shop in Klebang Putra, Chemor at 3.20 pm.

“He was arrested, while a Proton Persona car believed to be used by the suspect during the breaking and entering and theft case, was also seized,“ he said when contacted by Bernama here yesterday.

He said the police received a report from a 52-year-old male actor at about 5.15 pm yesterday at the Jelapang Police Station regarding the incident and that various metal equipment worth an estimated RM1,500 were stolen from the business premises.

He said the suspect’s urine sample tested positive for Methamphetamine, and the police were investigating whether he was involved in other cases.

“This case has been successfully resolved and the suspect will be remanded at the Ipoh Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for further investigation according to Section 457 of the Penal Code,“ he said.

Earlier, a video of actor Zul Yahya showing closed-circuit camera footage at his restaurant of a man breaking into the premises and bringing out various equipment had gone viral on social media. - Bernama