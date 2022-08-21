Police arrest man, girlfriend for abusing his disabled daughter

KUALA LUMPUR: A 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly abusing his 31-year-old disabled daughter at their home at Taman Sri Intan, Ampang on Saturday.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said police also held the suspect’s 47-year-old girlfriend.

He said at about 12pm on Saturday, a medical officer at the Ampang district hospital alerted police after the victim arrived in an ambulance with injuries.

Mohamad Farouk said the disabled woman had multiple bruises, including injuries to her right eye, after allegedly being punched and beaten up.

He said another family member had called for an ambulance after the victim collapsed due to another ailment.

Mohamad Farouk said the suspect who works as a labourer and his jobless girlfriend were arrested at about 8.30pm and are being held under a four-day remand order.

He said investigators also seized a broomstick, clothes hanger and a mop which were objects that were allegedly used to assault the victim.