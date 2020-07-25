Police arrest man in viral photo with pistol under waistband

GEORGE TOWN: Police have arrested a man, whose picture with a pistol while riding a motorcycle on the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway towards the Penang Bridge, had gone viral, here yesterday.

Northeast district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said the 35-year-old man, who worked as a security guard, was picked up at his workplace in Sungai Ara, near here at about 3am today to assist in investigation.

“The man admitted that the viraled picture was him and he said that he had bought the fake gun (airsoft gun) or ‘pistol tembak cicak’ (pistol to shoot house gecko) at a grocery store in the Tanjung Tokong area last May for RM70.

“He also said that the purpose of inserting a fake gun in the small of his back while riding a motorcycle was just for fun and not for criminal purposes,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the man, who had four previous records related to crime and drugs, was remanded for further investigation and the case was being investigated under Section 36 of the Firearms Act 1960 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. - Bernama