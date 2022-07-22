Police arrest man, seize ketamine worth over RM80,000

SIBU: The police have arrested a local man and seized 576.20 grams (g) of ketamine with an estimated value of RM86,430 at Jalan Tiong Hua here last night.

Sibu district police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the 43-year-old man was found carrying five packs of ketamine weighing 6.20 g when he was arrested at around 10.30 pm.

He then led the police to a house at the road where 44 packs containing crystals of ketamine of various sizes weighing around 570 g were found.

“The suspect was arrested under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and has been remanded for 14 days,” he said during a media conference here today.

He said investigations have revealed that the man did not possess any prior records and they were working towards identifying whether he was working alone or with others, along with the source of the drug supply. - Bernama