Police arrest man suspected of uprooting gravestones at Muslim cemetery

SIBU: The police arrested a homeless man suspected of being involved in uprooting several gravestones at the Al-Qadim Muslim Cemetery here which had caused a stir among the Muslim community in the city.

The issue went viral on social media yesterday when some individuals claimed that the headstones on the graves of their family members had been uprooted after conducting inspections at the cemetery.

Sibu District Police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the police received a report at 1.21 pm today from a 39-year-old local man who informed that the headstone on his father’s grave had been removed from its original position.

“Following a police investigation, at about 3 pm, a 49-year-old local man suspected of being involved in the incident was arrested,“ he told Bernama in a statement tonight.

He said the suspect who had a criminal record was arrested at the cemetery and further investigations were currently underway. - Bernama