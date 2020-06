PETALING JAYA: A man who was sought by police to assist in investigations into a kidnapping and murder case involving a businessman was arrested just hours after his photo was released on Sunday.

Selangor police CID chief SAC Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said the 26-year-old man was held at Bukit Sentosa, Kuala Kubu Baru at about 7.30pm.

He said the suspect, who is the eighth person to be held over the case, was remanded for seven days.

Fadzil said police were now looking for another individual, Vikneswarar Nagentiran@Thamby@Vinod aged 28, to assist in investigations.

Anyone with information on him is urged to contact investigations officer ASP Farouq Fakhzan Mohd Nordin at 017-225 1403.

On June 10, businessman and real estate developer Datuk Seri Arumugam Renganathan was kidnapped while jogging at a playground in Jalan Persiaran Perdana, Bandar Sri Damansara by three men impersonating as police.

He was held captive at several locations, including a house in Taman Kosaso, Rawang, and his kidnappers had demanded a RM154 million ransom from his family.

On Friday police arrested several men who led them to Arumugam’s body at a swamp in Bestari Jaya, Rawang. He had died about four days after the kidnapping.

A politician with the Datuk title, who was a candidate in a Selangor state seat in previous general elections, is said to be the main suspect among the eight men held by police since Saturday.

A multi-million ringgit land deal that had gone awry between Renganathan and the suspect is believed to have led to the kidnapping.