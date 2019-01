KUALA LUMPUR: A pimp, who goes by the nickname ‘Jason Cock’ was arrested while on his way out of the country at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) near here on Nov 22 last year.

Bukit Aman’s Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies (D7) principal assistant director Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa said the 30-year-old man was believed to be heading to a neighbouring country to bring in women to work as prostitutes in Malaysia.

“The investigating unit found that the activity was carried out using the WeChat application as a modus operandi to find customers,“ he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He said further investigations revealed that the syndicate had been active in the Klang Valley and Penang since 2014.

Rohaimi said based on intelligence, about 30 women comprising locals, Indonesians and Filipinos aged 18 to 35 years old were used for prostitution.

“Most of the prostitutes are working individuals and students with financial constraints who want to increase their income and live a life of luxury.

“They use the term ‘FL’ (Free Lance) for prostitutes, call the pimp a ‘Master’ and individual clients are known as ‘Bongkers’,“ he said.

Most of the clients are locals aged 25 to 50, and they are charged between RM200 to RM400 for a session.

He said checks revealed Jason Cock had no past criminal records and that the latter was currently remanded for 60 days under the Prevention of Crime Act 1959. — Bernama