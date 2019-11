KUALA LUMPUR: In an unprecedented move, police arrested the parents of six underage boys over the children’s involvement in “Mat Lajak” activities.

Those detained comprised five fathers and a mother.

The arrests came just a week after police warned they would come down hard on parents and guardians of Mat Lajak, who ride modified bicycles in a dangerous manner on public roads.

The youngsters are usually children aged below 16, riding bicycles that do not have brakes at breakneck speeds while stretched out “Superman style” on the seat.

On Sunday, the Ampang police Traffic Enforcement Investigation Department detained the six boys in Taman Kosas, Ampang Jaya, at about 8.50pm and took them and their bicycles to the Pandan Indah police station.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Noor Azmi Yusoff said yesterday the boys, comprising three 11-year-olds, a 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds, were released after being issued summonses.

Their bicycles were seized under provisions in the Road Transport Act.

In a follow-up operation, police arrested the parents for leaving them unattended and without supervision.

The arrests were made under Section 33 of the Child Act, which provides for a jail term of up to two years and a fine of up to RM5,000, or both.

Those detained, which include a businessman, security guard and a hotel supervisor aged between 37 and 52, were released on bail after their statements were recorded.

Noor Azmi said investigations were ongoing and the findings would be submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action.

The action on negligent parents who leave their children unsupervised follows a warning by federal police Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department director DCP Datuk Azisman Alias that police would act against guardians of youngsters involved in Mat Lajak activities.

In February 2017, eight teenagers were killed at Jalan Lingkaran Dalam in Johor Baru after a woman ploughed her car into a group of 30 such riders who had gathered at the area which is popular among Mat Lajaks.

Several cases of youngsters being killed in accidents involving such bicycles have also been reported.