Police arrest students in JB after brawl over throwing eraser

JOHOR BAHRU: Police arrested a group of Form Three students on suspicion of being involved in a brawl in front of their school in Kempas here yesterday evening.

Johor Bahru Utara district police chief ACP Balveer Singh said the fight took place at 3.45 pm, and resulted in several students receiving medical treatment at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital here after sustaining head injuries and bruises to their legs and hands.

“Police investigations found that two days before the brawl one of the students threw an eraser at a classmate thus causing dissatisfaction.

“Following this, the police made several arrests on students believed to have been involved in the brawl,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code.

In relation to this incident, Balveer advised the public not to sensationalise this issue as it could have implications affecting harmony as investigations were still underway.

“The police advise the public to act rationally in solving any issues faced and not to act recklessly,“ he also said.

Yesterday, a video went viral showing several photographs of school students with facial injuries and a message on the WhatsApp application that claimed that there was a brawl involving a group of school students in Kempas. -Bernama