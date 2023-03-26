Police arrest suspect in cat carcasses case

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested a local man on suspicion of being involved in the discovery of tens of cat skeletons, organs and carcasses in a condominium unit in Bandar Sri Permaisuri, Cheras, here.

Cheras district police chief ACP Zam Halim Jamaluddin said the 31-year-old suspect, who is a tenant of the condominium unit, was arrested in Cheras, yesterday.

“The investigation into the case is ongoing and the suspect has been remanded for three days beginning today,” he told Bernama.

Police received a report on the incident on March 13 and an investigation paper was opened under Section 428 of the Penal Code for committing mischief by killing or maiming animals.

On Friday, the Malaysia Animal Association (MAA), on a Facebook post, said that a homeowner made a gruesome discovery of skeletons, organs and cat carcasses in a condo unit rented by a 31-year-old man in Bandar Sri Permaisuri.

The act came to light after the neighbours in the condominium complained about a foul stench emanating from the house.

MAA also urged the Department of Veterinary Services to conduct a thorough probe into the matter. - Bernama