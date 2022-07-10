Police arrest suspected extortionist who targets traders with foreign workers

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested a suspected extortionist following a report by a second-hand car dealer yesterday.

Serdang district police chief ACP A. Anbalagan said the suspect, a male aged 41, was arrested at his house in Serdang.

Based on the police report, the suspect was alleged to have sent a Whatsapp with images of a gun and bullet, as well as a death threat, to the complainant, he told a press conference at the Serdang district police headquarters here today.

He said preliminary investigation found that the suspect, believed to be operating alone, had been extorting protection money from traders in Kajang.

The suspect is believed to be targetting on traders who hired foreign workers, he said, adding that the police also seized a semi-automatic pistol and eight bullets.

He said the suspect, who tested positive for drugs and with 10 previous records, would be in remand until tomorrow and then handed over to the Kajang police for a firearms case.

He urged those who had fallen victim to the suspect to contact the police to facilitate investigation.

Meanwhile, in another case, Anbalagan said the police arrested a 61-old man, who works as a wiring technician, on suspicion of breaking into eight offices in the Klang Valley.

The suspect, with eight previous records and had been jailed for possession of stolen items, is in remand for seven days until Oct 11 for investigation under Section 457 of the Penal Code. - Bernama