Police arrest suspected mosque arsonist in Padang Terap

ALOR STAR: A man was arrested to assist in an investigation into an arson case involving the rostrum and carpet of Padang Setol Mosque near Padang Terap, yesterday.

Padang Terap District Police Chief DSP Noh Idris said the local man aged 23-years-old was arrested at about 3pm at Kampung Tanjung Pedu in the same district.

“Initial investigation found that the man had two prior criminal records related to mischief and gambling and we have strong evidence to link the suspect to the crime,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the police would conduct investigations to determine the motive of the incident and advised the public not to make any assumption that could further aggravate the situation.

At about 5.40am yesterday, the rostrum and carpet at the Tanjung Setol Mosque were destroyed and believed to have been set ablaze.

This is the fourth such incident that had occurred at several mosques in the state, with similar fire happening at Kampung Rambai Mosque and Pendang Mosque in Pendang and Tok Keling Mosque, here.

The case is being investigated under Section 295 of the Penal Code for mischief. — Bernama