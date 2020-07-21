Police arrest three for numerous snatch thefts

KUALA LUMPUR: Police solved a spate of snatch theft cases here and in Selangor with the arrest of three suspects, including a 35-year-old woman, on Saturday.

Investigators were led to the suspects following the latest case committed by them on Thursday when a woman lost her handbag containing her cellphone and valuables worth over RM2,000 to snatch thieves in Cheras at 3.30pm.

Acting on information gathered from the case, a team from the city CID raided a flat here at 2pm on Saturday where they arrested two men aged 20 and 21.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said today that one of the suspects admitted that he had pulled off several snatch theft cases in Cheras and Kajang.

He said the man also produced the clothing he had used when he pulled off the crimes, and the stolen goods.

Mazlan said the suspect also led police to another unit at the flats where the woman was detained.

“He admitted to committing three cases in Kuala Lumpur and six cases in Selangor with his accomplices who are still at large. He also has past criminal records for drug related offences, rape and is sought under preventive laws. The other male suspect and the woman have records for drug-related offences,” he said.

Among the stolen items seized by police from the suspects were over a dozen cellphones, handbags, watches and cameras.