Police arrest three individuals, seize 52kg of drugs

KUALA LUMPUR: Polis arrested three individuals, including a woman, for suspected drug trafficking in two separate raids here and in Johor on Friday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said they also seized 52 kilogrammes (kg) of ganja, a Perodua Bezza, a Honda HRV, and RM485 in cash for a total of over RM235,000.

The alleged mastermind, a woman, was arrested in a house in Nusajaya, while the two local men were arrested in a parking lot at Jalan Cemur here with 52 kg of ganja in a Perodua Bezza.

The men had 19 previous records relating to criminal and drug offences, and one of them tested positive for methamphetamine, he said, adding that the two men were believed to have been delivering drugs to customers while the woman was acting as the planner.

He said that the police were still looking for any remaining associates, and that the suspects had been remanded for seven days till June 9 under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code for further investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama