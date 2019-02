ALOR STAR: Police detained three Myanmar nationals on suspicion of abducting a 20-year-old Indonesian woman at her rented house at Jalan Kuala Ketil near Sungai Petani on Feb 20.

Kedah Criminal Investigation Department chief, SAC Mior Faridalathrash Wahid, said the two men and woman, aged between 28 and 36 years, were arrested a day after the incident following a report lodged by the victim’s husband, also a Myanmar national in his 30s.

He said acting on intelligence information, a raid was conducted on a food stall at Jalan Kuala Ketil-Mserbau Pulas at around 12pm on Feb 21 where a suspect was arrested.

“Following the arrest, police raided a house at Kampung Pantai Chicar, Kuala Ketil and arrested the female suspect. The victim was later found safe and unharmed.

“The third suspect surrendered himself and was detained at the Kuala Muda district police headquarters,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said the suspects who are construction workers have been remanded until March 2 to facilitate investigations under Section 365 of the Penal Code. — Bernama