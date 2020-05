PARIT: The police have arrested three men for being in possession and playing with carbide cannon at the Desa KPMP field in Kampung Gajah near here, yesterday.

Perak Tengah district police chief Supt Barudin Wariso said the trio, aged 19 to 22, were arrested while playing with the cannon by policemen who were patrolling the area at about 10.30pm.

According to Barudin, the men, two of whom are electrical technicians and the other is a sugar cane juice seller, had been playing since 9pm, letting off four shots before being arrested.

“The trio were arrested with several items such as a modified cement pipe, a wood stick to ignite the cannon and white powder believed to be carbide.

“Also seized were a plastic bottle containing yellow liquid believed to be diesel and a red plastic sack used to cover the cannon hole,” he said in a statement, today.

He said the police would obtain a remand order against the three men today and the case would be investigated under Section 8 Explosives Act 1957 which carries a maximum seven-year jail term or RM10,000 fine, or both, upon conviction. — Bernama