Police arrest three men, more than RM250,000 in drugs, cash seized

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan police arrested three men and seized RM259,9000 in drugs and cash in a raid at a premises in Kampung Sireh, here last Friday.

Kota Bharu district police chief ACP Abdul Rahim Daud said the raid was conducted at 12.45am at a food processing premises by a team from the Kota Bharu Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (JSJN) members.

“The suspects, aged between 25 and 60, were chatting in a room when the raid was conducted and following a search, police found the drugs, comprising syabu and ecstasy pills, and cash of RM74,900, believed to be from drug sale,” he told a press conference at the Kota Bharu district police headquarters, here today.

Abdul Rahim said the syabu, weighing 5.185 kg, was estimated to be worth RM207,400, while the ecstasy pills, totaling 1,750 pills, were worth RM52,500.

The three suspects, all with no previous record and tested negative for drug, are in remand for 11 days until March 9 to facilitate investigation for drug trafficking, he added. - Bernama