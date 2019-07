LIMBANG: The police arrested three men and seized 4,490 cartons of an assortment of smuggled cigarettes and three four-wheel-drive vehicles, all valued at RM511,800, at a house here last Saturday.

Limbang District Police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said today a team from the Region 5 Marine Police Force conducted the raid on the house at Km19 Jalan Entagis Lumbai at about 8.30pm.

The three men, aged 37, 42 and 52, did not have any document pertaining to the cigarettes and it is believed the duty had not been paid, he said in a statement. — Bernama