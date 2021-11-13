Police arrest three men, seize drug, two pistols

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang police thwarted an attempt by an international drug syndicate to smuggle drug, worth RM690,635, to a neighbouring country with the arrest of three men in a hotel room in Jalan Hassan Abbas, Teluk Bahang near here two days ago.

Penang Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief SAC Rahimi Ra’ais said the raid at the hotel was conducted at 9.15pm following tip-off and police intelligence.

“There were three men, aged 34 to 41, in the room and following inspection, the police found 18 plastic packages, believed contain syabu, weighing 19,184 gm.

“The police also seized two pistols with one magazine containing 16 9mm bullets and one magazine containing three 9mm bullets, as well as five mobile phones,“ he told a press conference here today.

Also present at the press conference was Penang Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department chief ACP Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah.

Rahimi said investigation revealed that the three men, who are locals, were members of an international drug trafficking syndicate and they were staying at the hotel, believed to be waiting for the time to go out to sea to send the drugs to a neighbouring country.

The police were now tracking down other members of the syndicate, including the mastermind, he added.

He said the suspects, who tested positive for drug, had four to 10 previous records for crime and drug-related cases. — Bernama