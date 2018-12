ALOR STAR: The police have arrested three male teenagers who attempted to rob a disabled man in front of a bank in Pekan Kulim yesterday.

Kulim District Police chief Supt Ahmad Nasir Jaafar said in the 5.30am incident, four policemen who were passing through a nearby public market heard screams coming from the bank’s direction.

“Two policemen rushed to the scene and saw one of the suspects holding a long object, and trying to pull the victim’s sling bag, while the other two were on an SYM E-Bonus motorcycle.

“The suspect (who snatched the bag) then escaped on the motorcycle with his two friends, but all the three, aged 16, were arrested at Jalan Kilang Sagu,“ he said in a statement here today.

Ahmad Nasir said the police recovered the victim’s sling bag which contained RM29 and seized three mobile phones, a pipe, and motorcycle used by the suspects to commit the crime.

“All the suspects admitted to being involved in the incident and investigations will continue after the remand order is obtained. The case is being investigated under Section 395 of the Penal Code (for gang robbery),“ he added. — Bernama