IPOH: The police arrested three men playing golf at a sports club in Batu Gajah near here today when they should be indoors under the Movement Control Order (MCO).

The three men, aged 36, 58 and 67, were held at 11.30am, said Batu Gajah District Police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri.

The police seized their golf bags and clubs as well, he said in a statement.

Ahmad Adnan said the trio will be charged in court in Batu Gajah tomorrow. - Bernama