SERDANG: Police have detained two individuals for drug trafficking. The pair are said to have obtained methamphetamine from the Malaysian-Thailand border for distribution in the Klang Valley.

Serdang District deputy police chief Supt Mohd Rosdi Daud said the arrests were made based on a tip-off on drug-related activities reported in the area.

He said at around 10pm on Friday, a team from the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division (NCID), along with a unit from the Serdang District Criminal Investigation Division (CID), Selangor, launched a special operation in the Serdang Perdana area in Seri Kembangan.

“During the operation, police observed two suspects arriving in a black car at the scene,“ said Mohd Rosdi at a press conference at the Serdang District Police Headquarters today.

”The police moved in to arrest the suspect who alighted from the vehicle just as he was entering a nearby building, after being after dropped off by his accomplice,” he said.

According to Mohd Rosdi, during the arrest, the suspect was aggressive and caused a struggle but was eventually detained.

He said the police managed to apprehend the suspect and subsequently found about 5kg of methamphetamine worth RM255,000 packed in a green wrapper believed to be Chinese tea packaging, inside the suspect’s bagpack.

He said that the other suspect, who drove the vehicle, was successfully arrested at a nearby petrol station.

“Both the suspects, aged 28 and 29, were arrested. They are being detained for seven days for further investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. Both were also found to have previous drug-related records,“ Mohd Rosdi said.

Further investigations revealed that the suspects obtained the drugs from a location near the Malaysian-Thailand border and that it is meant to be “marketed” here in the Klang Valley.

According to Mohd Rosdi, the two in remand are part of a group that have been active in trafficking drugs over the past three months.