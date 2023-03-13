Police arrest two men over death threats made against Indonesian rock band Radja

JOHOR BAHRU: The police have arrested two men on the grounds of the South Johor Bahru district police headquarters yesterday to facilitate investigations into death threats made against Indonesian rock band Radja.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat (pix) said the local man, 37, and the foreign man, 48, were arrested around 3.30 pm as part of investigations under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 and Section 506 of the Penal Code.

“The police also advise the public to not speculate about the incident as investigations are still being conducted,” he said in a statement last night.

He urged those with information to contact the investigating officer, Insp Noor Azlinda Mohd Khalid at 017-2765250.

Media outlets had reported that the Indonesian band claimed they had received death threats due to a misunderstanding with organisers after holding a concert at Larkin Arena Indoor Stadium. - Bernama