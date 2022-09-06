Police arrest two men, seize drugs worth RM86,390

GEORGE TOWN: Police arrested two local men believed to be involved in drug trafficking in two raids, in Sungai Dua and Butterworth on Sept 2.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief, ACP Mohd Radzi Ahmad said during the raids, police also seized 14 packets of heroin weighing about 6,300 grammes valued at RM84,000, two packages of cannabis weighing about 47.80 grammes valued at RM2,390.

“Based on our intelligence report, we believe the drug syndicate was active since June in the local market. The drugs seized can be used by as many as 31,500 addicts.

“Based on the results of the urine screening test, both suspects were positive for tetrahydrocannabinol and ketamine. Both also have past criminal and drug abuse records,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

He also said both suspects, aged 25 and 26 were remanded yesterday until Sept 8.

He added action will be taken under the Dangerous Drugs Act (Forfeiture) 1988 in which police confiscated two vehicles and jewellery for a total of RM49,750.