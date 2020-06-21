Police arrest youth, seize ketum leaves in Paser Puteh

PASIR PUTEH: The police arrested a youth and seized 50kg of ketum leaves at Bukit Gong Jenarah, Bukit Yong, here, yesterday.

Pasir Puteh police chief DSP Mohd Azmir Damiri said the leaves bundled in 217 plastic packages were hidden in a sport utility vehicle rear trunk.

“The teenage boy was taken to the Pasir Puteh district police headquarters (IPD) where he tested positive for methamphetamine, following a screening,“ he said when met here today.

He was nabbed by a police team carrying out patrol and monitoring duties in the area.

The case is being investigated under Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act and Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act (ADB) 1952. — Bernama