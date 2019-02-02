Police asked to ensure Najib’s programme in Langkawi not racist in nature (Updated)

LANGKAWI: Police reports have been lodged to ensure former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak‘s programme scheduled for today in Langkawi is not racist or seditious.

Langkawi police chief , Supt Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said five reports were lodged by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Langkawi branch members at the Kuah police station at 4.30 pm yesterday.

“The reports were on the former prime minister’s programme in Pantai Cenang today (Feb 2).

“Police have noted their concerns and have already advised the organisers on it and they have reverted to us that it will only be a breakfast function at a restaurant and that no speeches will be made,” he told Bernama.

He added that police would be monitoring the function.

The reports, which were sighted by Bernama, asked the police to conduct a probe whether the programme had a permit and also expressed concerns that there could be elements of sedition or racism.

Meanwhile, Negri Sembilan Bersatu deputy chairman Eddin Syazlee Shith said the Langkawi Bersatu members lodged the police reports because of concerns that the programme could pose security risks.

The Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister said that they were also concerned that with Langkawi being a well-known tourist destination worldwide, “any bad publicity would not be good for business”.

“They were not instructed to lodge the police reports, I believe they did so because of the security implications.

“We do not want this popular tourist island which has been peaceful all this while to have its reputation tarnished by people whose agenda is to provoke the people. I want to make a personal reminder that no one is above the law,” he told reporters here.

The deputy minister had earlier attended a gathering with staff of agencies under the ministry at RTM Langkawi. — Bernama