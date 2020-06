KLANG: Police are awaiting a decision from the public prosecutor’s office over an investigation into Klang Member of Parliament Charles Santiago (pix) for allegedly violating the Movement Control Order (MCO) in April.

North Klang district police chief ACP Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh said an investigation paper on the case had been submitted to the deputy public prosecutor’s (DPP) office on May 6.

“We are still awaiting a decision (regarding the case) for further action,” she said when asked by reporters about the development of the case at a press conference, here today.

She added that statements had been taken from six people, including Charles on April 28 to complete the investigation under Section 269 of the Penal Code and Section 22 (b) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

During the MCO implementation on April 26, Charles and his aides were found at the Dewan Orang Ramai Taman Klang Utama distributing fresh produce to about 200 to 300 local residents.

During the course of investigations, the organisers had also produced a permission letter issued by the Social Welfare Department stipulating the activity was to be carried out on April 27 but instead they said activity was conducted a day earlier on April 26.

In another development, Nurulhuda called on the public to stop spreading false information in relation to a hit-and-run case involving a six-year-old boy in Taman Sri Pekan, Kapar, yesterday.

The driver of the Myvi car involved in the incident, a 37-year-old local man, had lodged a report at the Jalan Kapar Traffic police station near here right after the incident.

“After the incident about 3pm yesterday, the mother of the child immediately took the boy to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital Klang and his condition is now stable.

“The male driver also reported the incident 15 minutes later stating that he had hit the child. There was only a misunderstanding among the family members of the child who claimed it was a hit-and-run incident,” she said.

According to Nurulhuda, the grandfather of the child came to the police station at about 8pm to lodge a report claiming that his grandson had allegedly been involved in a hit-and-run case but after being given a clear explanation, he withdrew his intention to make a report

“This matter needs to be clarified because I do not want it to cause racial issues due to the spread of fake information (on social media),” she said. — Bernama