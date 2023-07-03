Police awaiting shooting case complete report for inquest

GEORGE TOWN: Penang police are waiting for the complete report on the incident of a police sergeant who was found dead with three gunshot wounds behind the Bayan Lepas police station, near here on February 19 to complete the investigation into the incident.

Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the complete report will be sent to request an inquest to identify the real cause of the incident.

“We will apply for an inquest regarding the incident after receiving the complete report which is the chemical, ballistic and post-mortem reports including pathology.

“Based on the preliminary autopsy report, it was found that the first and second shots did not hit vital organs which could cause the victim (sergeant) to die immediately and the investigation also did not show the presence of anyone else there (during the incident), in fact, I would like to emphasise once again that there was no criminal element in the incident said,“ he told reporters here today.

Earlier, Mohd Shuhaily attended the presentation ceremony for a RM100,000 donation for special children and orphan kindergartens of Penang Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) by the Implementation and Coordination of National Agencies on the Economic Stimulus Package (Laksana) chief executive officer Datuk Shahrul Nazri Abdul Rahim.

Earlier, Mohd Shuhaily was reported to have said that the investigation into the incident had been completed and that there were no criminal elements found and in line with their first finding which was suicide, the death of the personnel was classified as sudden death (SDR).

On Feb 19, Sergeant Jana Milie, 51, was found dead behind the Bayan Lepas Police Station with gunshot wounds to the chest, neck and head.

Earlier in his speech Mohd Shuhaily said a total of 90 special children and 116 orphans as well as two kindergartens under the management of PDRM namely the Seberang Perai Tengah Police Headquarters Kindergarten and the Southwest IPD Unity Kindergarten received aid from Laksana today.

“The total amount of funds from Laksana is worth RM100,000 and this donation is very meaningful to all the recipients today and as Penang police chief, I express my gratitude to Laksana for the efforts and commitment shown,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Shahrul Nazri said the donation was Laksana’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) to those in need and last year it contributed RM1 million under its CSR programme. - Bernama