Police: Baby dies after choking on milk

MELAKA: Police confirmed receiving a report about the death of an 11-month-old baby girl, believed to have choked on milk.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the incident happened at a babysitter’s house at the Ayer Molek Public Housing, Duyong here, at about 11 am yesterday.

“The initial investigation found no elements of abuse or neglect and the police are waiting for the autopsy report to conduct further investigations.

“So far, no arrest has been made and the case is classified as sudden death so far,“ he said when contacted here today.

He said the babysitter had earlier taken the baby to a health clinic, before the child was rushed to Melaka Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.-Bernama