BUKIT MERTAJAM: Police are puzzled by a reported shooting incident as they have yet to recover bullet shells at the scene or any trace of gunshot residue on the alleged victim.

A forklift operator driver was admitted at the Seberang Jaya Hospital here after complaining of being shot near the Kelisa apartment in Prai on Saturday night.

Doctors at the hospital have yet to determine if the wounds sustained were due to gunshots. They may have to transfer the victim to another hospital as they don’t have a CT scanner to examine the patient closer.

“There may be wounds but doctors are trying to determine whether the injuries were due to gunshots. A CT scan is needed," said Seberang Prai Central district police head Asst Comm Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid yesterday.

The victim is now in stable condition. He said he was with three friends when a car sped by them.

“The same car driven by a male whizzed by them again causing the group to become suspicious. One of them decided to pursue the speeding car on his motorcycle,” Nik Ros said.

“The victim then decided to help his friend and also gave chase on his motorcycle, but were unable to keep up.”

Minutes later, another car approached them. A man, seated at the front passenger seat, was said to have pulled out a gun and fired two shots at the victim, hitting him in the abdomen.

The 26-year-old victim claimed that he has no enemies but a check revealed that he was previously convicted on a drug case.

Nik Ros said both cars were found to be using false registration numbers and further investigations were ongoing, including the recording of a closed-circuit camera in the area to identify the suspects involved.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.