Police begin investigation into sexual harassment claim at Bangsar clinic

PETALING JAYA: Police are now investigating a doctor for sexual harassment at a clinic in Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur.

A journalist had, in a series of tweets, alleged that she was touched “inappropriately” by a dermatologist when she visited the clinic for an examination on Friday.

Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigations Department (CID) chief SAC Rusdi Md Isa confirmed that the police were looking into the matter.

“Yes, a report has been lodged by the complainant and the city police have initiated an investigation,” Rusdi told theSun. “This is only an isolated case.”

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said a report had also been lodged with the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC).

“We trust the authorities will investigate the matter and do the needful according to procedure and law,” he said.

He pointed out that the investigations did not fall under the ministry’s jurisdiction as it was a private clinic and as such it was the MMC’s responsibility.

“The Medical Act, which governs the medical profession, is under the MMC. That is also a code of conduct that is also under MMC,” Dzulkefly added.

On Friday, the victim took to Twitter to share her encounter that, she alleged, led to the sexual harassment.

This led to a flood of responses and she later posted numerous tweets bearing personal messages received from others who also claimed to have been victims of the same dermatologist.

The journalist alleged that the doctor had touched her legs inappropriately, before he grabbed one of her legs, pulled it onto his lap and stroked it without her consent. All of this was done in the absence of a chaperone.

The clinic operates out of Menara UOA, Bangsar, and has three dermatologists who see patients.

The clinic has not released a statement at press time.